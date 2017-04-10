Responsible for designing some of the most iconic sunglass styles, such as the Aviator and Wayfarer, Ray-Ban has solidified itself as a trendsetter over the years. From Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s to Tom Cruise in Top Gun, actors who don this brand are instantly propelled to fashion notoriety. The brand has championed itself as the “it” accessory for musicians as well, with the likes of Bob Dylan and Michael Jackson famously rocking the frames.

For Spring/Summer 2017, Ray-Ban has been bringing past collections from its beloved archive back into circulation in limited quantities with some subtle aesthetic updates. The third and latest installment of this program (dubbed #Reloaded) is the Meteor, a retro twist on the iconic Wayfarer frame. Reminiscent of the 1960s, these shades have a slightly flared rim and crystal lenses to provide perfect protection from UV rays.

Available starting today, the Ray-Ban Meteor is being sold exclusively in selected flagship stores and on Ray-Ban.com for just five days. There will only be 200 pairs available, and these shades are already being scooped up—the brand reports Julia Roberts was spotted wearing a pair.