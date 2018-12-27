Meet Activewear’s Newest Ambassador

Jessica Biel has married her love for downward dogs and fashion with her new line of workout clothes, Gaiam x Jessica Biel. The capsule collection features a mix of leggings, tops, jackets, and jumpsuits designed to take you straight from yoga class to the rest of your busy day, no outfit change required. Soft hues (baby pink, grays) are accented with stylish elements including deep-V necklines, cutouts, and open backs. The pieces are available online and in select Bandier, Bloomingdale’s, and Macy’s stores.