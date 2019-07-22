Get Ashley Benson’s Edgy Sunnies

With her shoes already kicked off and a pair of black sunglasses casually draped over her dirty blonde hair, Ashley Benson oozes a naturally cool vibe. The former Pretty Little Liars actress and model is rocking vibrant red pants, a white tank, and black shades. Benson has been working with the celebrity eyewear brand Privé Revaux, whose team boasts stars such as Jamie Foxx and Hailee Steinfeld, for the past few years and has recently unveiled her self-designed collection of sunglasses. The Benzo collection features three unique frames, each with a distinct attitude. The frames are all be available in the same color scheme as her black, red, and white outfit.

As Benson shows me the three frames, named Victoria, Planco, and Olive, it is clear that though the styles range from more classic and iconic to super trendy and mod, Benson’s style is seen throughout them. “Like, these are pretty insane and wild. But, I really wanted something different and unique and fun; something that can make an outfit,” she says of the Planco style that is a small rectangular shape with side shields and metal accents. “This one is a little more basic which I love. The smaller sunglasses are really becoming a trend and I really like them so I want to do a smaller frame. I based them off something Rhianna was wearing and she is like, the best,” she adds of the Olive frame, a statement small frame with a slight cat-eye. The Victoria are the frames resting on Benson’s head and, named after Benson’s middle name, they seem to be her favorite. “They’re not as crazy and everyone could wear them.” On her personal style, Benson shrugs and admits that she is a simple fashion nova. Basically, anything in a neutral black color is up her alley. Which is why her red Victoria frames are ideal for adding a pop of color to any monochromatic ensemble.

“I love sunglasses and it was very important to me to do something for my fans and make something they could afford,” she says of the Benzo collection. The campaign photos for the collection perfectly embody the sophisticated and cool vibe that Benson portrays in her everyday look. Showing off her newest ink and her eclectic way of accessorizing, the photos allow the Benzo collection to stand out while simultaneously perfectly complementing Benson.

With a strong social media presence, although she says she is pretty over social media right now, Benson’s fans are able to get an inside look at the products and brands she supports. “It’s a great way to get your products out there. I’ve been teasing the glasses and the feedback is really good,” she adds of the benefits of social media.

Since working on Her Smell with Elisabeth Moss and Cara Delevingne, Benson has become much pickier when it comes to what projects she works on. She says that working on such a powerful film, she was challenged and pushed further than she ever had been before, which truly inspired her. From starting her own production company to working on a few upcoming films to collaborating with Privé Revaux, Benson is tapping into all of her creative outlets in a strategic way. She is already dreaming of her next sunglasses collection and creating a unisex line. But, as for this summer? “I am off all summer then I am going to be working again. Just traveling and enjoying the summer,” Benson tells me with a smile.

With summer in full swing and the Benzo collection available now, we will all be set to enjoy the warm season in style.

The Benzo collection is available here for $39.95 per pair.

Creative direction by brand creative directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Photographed by Nicholas Maggio

Hair by Kylee Heath

Makeup by Sir John