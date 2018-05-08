Spring is here and with it arrives the 71st Cannes Film Festival (May 8 – May 19, 2018). In honor of this distinguished event, the renowned cognac house, Rémy Martin XO, will unveil their latest XO limited edition bottle in honor of their 15-year official partnership with the festival. It will be available in select retail locations in the US and across Europe at $175 per bottle. The packaging and decanter was designed with the reminiscence of the classic light-up marquees of iconic movie theaters of yesteryear, reminding us of the glamorous beginnings of Hollywood and the classic movies that started the creation of the film festivals.

Rémy Martin XO Cognac is a must-have for any genuine imbiber to include in their bar. Rémy Martin eaux-de-vie, the wine base blend of grapes, provides the wonderful complexity and smooth finish to a perfectly aged cognac.

The Rémy Martin House has been producing fine cognacs since 1724, which is apparent in all that make up this wonderful Cognac. For more information, visit remymartin.com.