In the midst of many of New York City’s most famous landmarks (Times Square, Carnegie Hall and MoMa are all mere blocks away) WestHouse Hotel is surprisingly private and elegant. With 172 rooms, the property is reminiscent of a doorman building, and the best amenities on offer lend themselves not to being confined to the hotel, but to exploring the surrounding city.

For example, hotel guests can have the WestHouse staff set up a picnic of snacks and Prosecco anywhere in New York City. And what better way to spend a day of vacation than on a blanket in Central Park? The hotel also offers two exclusive packages in partnership with Henri Bendel. With the Shop in ‘Suite’ Style experience, you’ll find a $100 gift card in your room at check-in and have a personal styling appointment at the nearby Henri Bendel flagship store. To take things up a notch, guests who book the Prestige Suite can opt for the HB Shopping Spree package, which gets you in-suite amenities like Henri Bendel candles, a $5,000 gift card and a ride to the private styling appointment in a luxury car.

For those nights you venture out into the Big Apple, the hotel also offers in-room hair and makeup appointments.

Below, hotel manager Saye Koke fills us in on the best suites to come back to after a day of picnicking, shopping and exploring.

What is the most requested room?

Our room with a Times Square view.

What are some features of that room besides the view?

The WestHouse King Suite, which has the view of Times Square, has a separate sitting area away from the bedroom and is one of our larger rooms. It has four windows, which really brighten the room.

What is your personal favorite room?

Room 2103.

Why?

I live in New York City, so maybe I’m not so infatuated with a view of Times Square. I like the layout of 2103. It’s a courtyard view and it gives me what I would want as a traveler: something that’s peaceful, quiet, a good size and clean.

What is the nightly rate?

It depends. Currently the WestHouse King Suite is priced at about $550, but it also could be higher. For instance, during Fashion Week in September, rates could swing anywhere between $550 to $800 per night.

Have you had any celebrity guests?

Yes, we have. I can’t say who they were.

Can you share some fun facts about the hotel?

Unlike many hotels that refer to their patrons as guests, we refer to them as residents. The whole experience is sort of like your home. We call our front desk their host.