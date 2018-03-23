With requisite wines, baguettes, and cheeses aplenty, it’s hard to have a bad dining experience in Paris. But not all Parisian bistros were created equal, and why go all the way to France for anything less than an authentic, hole-in-the-wall experience? So to avoid becoming that American tourist in Paris, here’s your guide to eating and drinking through the City of Light.

Friday Evening:

Stop into Le Voltaire, a cozy restaurant that’s right in the thick of things. Located on the left bank of the Seine, the spot’s windows look out onto the river and the Louvre. It’s central enough to run elsewhere for drinks, or just some late-night sightseeing.

Saturday Morning:

Before seeing all the historic sites this city has to offer, charge up on breakfast in an establishment that’s a monument in itself. Angelina, a personal favorite of Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn, is known for its chocolat chaud, or ultra-thick hot chocolate. For dipping, indulge in a éclair chocolat, followed by a much-needed stroll around the Jardin de Tuileries to work off the butter and sugar.

Saturday Afternoon:

Just a stone’s throw away from Notre Dâme, Café Saint-Regis is the perfect stop for a lingering lunch. Perched on the Île Saint-Louis (one of the two islands in the Seine), the menu boasts French classics like croque monsieurs and charcuterie platters.

Saturday Night:

Have a pre-dinner drink at Bar Hemingway at The Ritz, just a stone’s throw away from all of Paris’s most famous sights. (If you want to channel the bar’s namesake, Ernest Hemingway, have several pre-dinner drinks.). Make sure to get there early; the wood-paneled rooms pack up quickly.

Sunday Morning:

After a night of heady cocktails, restore your equilibrium with a nourishing French breakfast of truffled eggs benedict at Café Antonia at Hotel Le Bristol, steps from the Arc de Triomphe.

Sunday Afternoon:

After a walk from Arc de Triomphe down the Champs-Élysées, grab your last bite at L’Avenue. A cultural hotspot in the city, the unparalleled wine list and chic atmosphere make for a fabulous final Parisian meal.