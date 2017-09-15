Lake Placid is celebrated as the birthplace of North America’s first Winter Olympics. Playing host to the games in 1932 and again in 1980, this charming village is rooted in its Olympic history. Tucked away in upstate New York’s Adirondacks, you’ll be surrounded by natural beauty from Whiteface Mountain to Mirror Lake. Within the village itself, you’ll be embraced by the Olympic history along with a plethora of local boutiques and eateries to try out. See below for our guide to a weekend in Lake Placid, New York.

Where to Stay:

Ideally located along the charming Main Street in Lake Placid, High Peaks Resort is the perfect basecamp for exploring all that the village has to offer. The resort overlooks Mirror Lake, providing guests with awe-inspiring views of the village’s natural beauty. Take advantage of the full-service spa or relax in front of the fireplace in the elegant Great Room. Lake Placid is just steps from the hotel and at your fingertips!

What to See:

Lake Placid is rooted in its Olympic history, having hosted the Winter Olympic Games twice. Be sure to visit the Lake Placid Olympic Museum where you will see Olympic memorabilia from uniforms to medals and have the chance to watch the iconic USA vs. USSR Men’s Ice Hockey game from the 1980 Winter Olympics. This game is famously known as ‘Miracle on Ice’. After touring the museum, make your way downstairs to the Herb Brooks Arena, named after the ‘Miracle on Ice’ coach. Today, the rink hosts dozens of national and international figure skating competitions, hockey events and more.

For a bit of fresh air, take the short drive to Whiteface Mountain. Climb to the top of the mountain and savor the most spectacular panoramic views. The ski jump from the 1980 winter Olympics is still running and open to the public if you’re looking for more adventure.

Where to Shop:

Along Main Street you will find dozens of local shops along with more familiar retailers like Starbucks and The Gap–walking down this street is the best way to experience the village’s lovable charm. Stop into The Glassblowing Shop for a unique souvenir or the Alpine Mall where you’ll find a myriad of boutique and specialty shops.

What to Eat:

Make your way to the beautiful Cottage Restaurant and Cafe situated along Mirror Lake’s waters edge. The chef incorporates local ingredients in some of the most creative ways. If you’re a seafood fan, try out the grilled lobster in citrus aioli. If you’re looking for a quick bite, head to Base Camp Cafe & Camp Cocktail nestled along Main Street. Indulge in one of their gourmet bagels or a scrumptious baked good and do not leave without trying one of their specialty lattes.