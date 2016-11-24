New York City’s Midtown Manhattan has no shortage of hotels; a slew of places to stay center around Times Square. But thanks to a total renovation from the masterful designers at The Rockwell Group, The Time New York stands out among the crowd.

Design and art are core elements of The Time’s style, and luxurious amenities are embedded through all 167 guest rooms and 25 suites. Marble counter surfaces, rain showerheads, robes courtesy of Maison Margiela Paris, and Italian Frette linens are just a few perks of a visit. But the most impressive piece might be the hotel’s Penthouse suite, three floors and 2,000 square feet of opulence, with a 500-square foot balcony and outdoor terraces with panoramic views. We got all the details from Kanvar Singh, the Area Managing Director of Time Hotels.

What is the most requested room?

The Penthouse

What makes this room so special?

The room is so unique, being a triplex (three story) penthouse. There are two spacious private terraces with sweeping city views, a jewel box dressing room, amazing Hudson River and city views from the master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling white marble in the master bathroom.

What is the rate?

Depending on occupancy and seasonality, rates start at $1,999.

Which room is your personal favorite?

The Penthouse

Any celebrity guests?

Mike Tyson, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z filmed a video in the penthouse.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

There is a full sauna in the Penthouse master bathroom. Our hotel is also very rich in art and design– there’s a video wall on the ground level of our hotel; the content was created by famous artist and video director Marco Brambilla. The clock behind the front desk is also a piece of art by Humans Since 1982, which was featured in Art Basel Miami 2015.