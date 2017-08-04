Before visiting Lake Tahoe, you might picture it as a ski town that goes dormant in the summertime off-season. As it turns out, there is plenty to do at the Lake after the snow has melted; between the hiking and mountain biking trails, inner tubing on the Truckee River, and upright paddle boarding, there’s no shortage of warm weather activities. And for the less outdoorsy, dining and hospitality options from the Ritz-Carlton to sushi restaurants offer a steady stream of creature comforts. Here, we’ve created guide to spending the weekend at this magnificent freshwater destination.

Saturday morning: On the way into Lake Tahoe, check out Squaw Valley’s Coffeebar, which opened in February and offers energizing farm-to-table bites like poached egg on avocado toast, breakfast croissant sandwich, and a paleo bowl prepared with organic chicken, sweet potato hash, kale, avocado, caramelized onion, and garlic tahini sauce.

Saturday afternoon: Check into the The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, a mountainside oasis offering après ski in the winter and lakeside recreation in the summer thanks to the newly opened Lake Club. Situated on the shore of North Lake Tahoe, the club, opened in June, provides guests direct access to the lake, dining on the ground floor and upper deck, a private boat pier, and luxury showers and changing rooms.

Saturday evening: Forget trail mix. At Squaw Valley’s Suko Yama Sushi, opened in June, husband and wife chefs Vanessa and Richard Fielder serve up innovative sushi, sashimi, and small plates made with fresh fish delivered daily.

Sunday morning: Get a rush with a Heavenly Epic Discovery, an adventure-themed events company offering outdoorsy thrills like a scenic two-mile gondola ride to the top of Heavenly Mountain, zip lining, and an off-road SUV tour of Lake Tahoe, Carson Valley and the Desolation Wilderness.

Sunday afternoon: Find your Zen at Wanderlust Yoga Studio, which offers Vinyasa, hatha, morning flow, and yoga for athletes. Click here for a full schedule of classes. Namaste!