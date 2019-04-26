The Weekender: Toronto, Canada

Toronto is known for being the home of many celebrities, from Drake to Justin Bieber. But, the Canadian city’s eccentric interconnected neighborhoods that are filled with vibrant personality and differing culture bring a lot more to the table than just celebrity clout. From a booming foodie scene to a stellar reputation for its art and film culture – plus it’s just an hour flight from New York City – Toronto is the place to be. Keep reading to see our favorite local spots and luxury experiences for a weekend getaway.

Where to Stay:

One step beyond the Bisha Hotel Toronto’s matte black ceiling-to-floor doors and you will be encapsulated in what feels like a secret lobby, hidden from the streets and private yet cool enough to feel like an exclusive speakeasy. Black marble with gold accents dot the walls while champagne is served upon check-in. Beyond the intricate sculptures lining the walls, head to your room. If the fashion-forward art doesn’t completely draw you in, the heated floors in the bathroom might. Lastly, a stay at the Bisha Hotel Toronto is only complete if you save time for a soak in the massive freestanding tub.

Where to Eat:

Planta Yorkville, with its bustling and youthful vibe, is an absolute hot spot in Toronto. This is the hip vegan restaurant of your dreams, with everything from the tastiest fried cauliflower tots to a menu of pizza that could persuade anyone to go vegan. As you enjoy dinner before a night out in The 6 (nickname for Toronto stemming from the six different boroughs), the DJ, tucked away in the corner offering a soundtrack for the entire bi-level restaurant, will be pumping you up. For a similar atmosphere with an Asian-inspired menu, try Planta Yorkville’s sister location and Toronto’s latest addition: Planta Queen.

What to Do:

The Art Gallery of Ontario, with close to 95,000 works spanning the first century to the present day and 45,000 square meters of physical space, is one of the largest galleries in North America. It’s worth a visit if you have a few hours to kill; we recommend heading to the upstairs cafe for an afternoon pick-me-up as you admire the overhead architectural masterpiece that is the light-filled side of the gallery. Rotating art aside, the swiveling stairs and flowing interior structures made of light cedar wood, all designed by Frank Gehry, are intriguing all on their own.