A winding, twisting ride through the emerald mountains of St. Lucia, past the grazing horses and cows, after a stop or two to avoid a hopping chicken, you’ll arrive in paradise: Sugar Beach, a Viceroy resort. A staff member greets you with a coconutty cocktail in reception, before hopping into a mini purple trolley to escort you to your villa. The villas resemble charming white gingerbread houses, each equipped with a private deck and turquoise pool, a wardrobe larger than a Manhattan studio apartment, and a deep soaking tub accessorized with pink bath salts. A butler is always on call, and your fridge is stocked with plenty of Piton, the local beer of choice.

It’s easy to spend your entire excursion in the room, thanks to the stunning views alone, but with water sports, a spa serving up skin-rejuvenating facials, beachside dining, a picturesque pool, and more, you’ll want to attempt to get out a bit.

We talked with Molly McDaniel, the resort’s Director of Public Relations to learn more about Sugar Beach’s most requested room.

What is the most requested room?

The most requested rooms are our Ocean View Grand Luxury Villas.

What makes the room so special?

The reason these rooms are so special is that they have uninterrupted views of Anse des Pitons and the sparkling waters of the Caribbean. They are also incredibly spacious with large separate living rooms and a second bathroom with shower. The décor is plantation elegant with dark hard wood floors and furniture in crisp white. It’s all very understated inside as the real drama is outside the window and from the infinity pools and private sundecks.

Which room is your personal favorite?

Room 309 in particular is my personal favorite as the infinity pool is in the perfect position to reflect the sunset and the spacious deck offers real privacy and gorgeous views. I love the space and the décor is incredibly relaxing. The beds at the resort are like sleeping on a cloud. 309 is great, but actually and any of our Ocean View Grand Luxury Villas in general, are amazing.

Any celebrity guests?

We have had a number of celebrities staying with us, many of whom we simply can’t or won’t talk about. We can talk about the following guests: Minnie Driver, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, and Russell Brand. If you google vow renewal Sugar Beach, you will also see that we had a plethora of A-listers staying with us for a special event. I can’t talk about it specifically, but you will be able to read it for yourself.

Any fun facts you can share about the hotel?

In the early days of the hotel, when it was still The Jalousie Plantation, Princess Margaret was a regular visitor due to her close friendship with Lord Glenconner, Colin Tennant, one of the original owners/developers. He used to host wild parties on the beach for the glitterati and royals with Champagne being carried into the festivities in the trunk of Bupa, his pet Indian Elephant.

Another fun fact was that the Amerindians, the original settlers to the island some 2000 years ago, believed that Val des Pitons was a place of tremendous spiritual significance. The female goddess who controlled fertility (agriculture, flora and fauna, valleys and bodies of water), Atabeyra, has been associated with the Petit Piton while the male god of the heavens (the elements, skies, volcanoes, thunder, lightning, storms and hurricanes), Huracan, has been linked with the masculine Gros Piton. The small rock outcrop at the base of the Petit Piton is said by local historians to have been depicted as their offspring in some rock carvings, completing the spiritual “family.”