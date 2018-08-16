Being “expensive” can represent how much it costs to become a legend and queen-of-all-queens, Erika Jayne. An expensive price tag can lead you to many other things as well. But, when one steps foot inside the St. Regis Bal Harbour, about a 15-minute ride away from Miami’s kitschy-iconic scene, one arrives at a destination far more rich than the typical definition of “expensive.” Book a stay at the St. Regis Bal Harbour, and you’re transported to a world no expense can match.

This resort sits on one of the most coveted strips of beachfront property in the Miami-Dade area. The hotel recently underwent a $35-million renovation in 2017 by Michael Wolk Design Associates, as reported by Curbed, including facelifts to the lobby and in-house authentic Greek restaurant Atlantikos—both of which place the hotel’s best foot-forward and leave guests in awe. The hotel embodies the Bal Harbour spirit with a to-die-for gift shop featuring some of the best selections on the island. You are located across the street from the Bal Harbour Shops where you can find the likes of Gucci, Dior, Hermès, Cartier, and Versace.

Enjoy your beachfront access by taking advantage of the bikes that are available for guests. Take the short ride to the neighboring Fendi Château for a well worth trip. You can snag a frozen rosè and find your way to the adult-only “relaxation pool,” unless you’re on a family trip, in which case there is a second full-size pool for the kids to enjoy alongside you. The Remède Spa puts most hotel spas to shame, and one could easily reserve an entire day for services and relaxation here. We suggest the signature Bal Harbour 24-Karat Designer Facial.

It’s no wonder guests covet this destination from all around the world. “Slightly more than half of our guests are international,” the hotel’s Director of Marketing & PR Nikolai Ursin explains. “Brazil, Canada, Argentina, Russia, and the Middle East are all very important markets for us. Our staff speak more than 20 languages collectively, so we make the extra effort to ensure our guests feel at home, wherever they are from.”

Below, we speak with Ursin about his favorite features within the St. Regis Bal Harbour and what makes this hotel a must-visit destination for beachgoers worldwide.

What is the most requested room?

Our 2-Bedroom Royal Suites are the most commonly requested room type.

What make these suites so special?

At 2,000 square feet, the split floor plan is ideal for families or friends traveling together. The suite includes a full kitchen, living room, two master suites, and three balconies overlooking the Atlantic. Our suites also come with Butler Service, so guests love to feel pampered from the moment they arrive.

What is the rate?

$2,200 in low season, and $2,700 in high season.

What’s an interesting fact about the hotel that speaks to its status in the Bal Harbour/Miami Beach area?

We are a Forbes Five Star and AAA-Five Diamond rated hotel, one of only two in the entire Miami area. Bal Harbour is Miami’s most exclusive enclave, so the location, steps from Bal Harbour Shops, speaks for itself.

What’s your personal favorite room?

The view from our Presidential Suite still takes my breath away with its 180-degree wrap around balcony. You can see all of downtown Miami, South Beach and on up to Fort Lauderdale.

Have you had any celebrity guests?

Celebrities visit often, but we never share that information. That’s what keeps them coming back to us.

What are the hotel’s initiatives in terms of fitness and wellness?

We recognize our guests want to keep up their fitness routines even when on vacation, so we offer personal training services and a schedule of 14+ fitness classes each week. We also have a healthy juice program at La Gourmandise and can tailor our cuisine to any dietary restrictions.

Why would you describe Bal Harbour as a go-to getaway?

You can have an incredibly relaxing beach vacation with the ease and accessibility of a major city. Bal Harbour has it all; a gorgeous beach, great shopping, art and cuisine, plus Miami’s nightlife is only a few minutes away.