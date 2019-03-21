Room Request! SO/ Auckland

With a multitude of international cities in the midst of a creative renaissance, New Zealand’s largest city is no exception—and SO/ Auckland is at the heart of it. From musical happenings, a rooftop bar overlooking one of the most Insta-worthy sunsets dissolving into Waitemata Harbor and a design scheme that reflects its fashionable neighborhood of Britomart, SO/ Auckland is the city’s newest boutique property, offering 130 rooms for the savvy traveler.

Design elements pop upon entering the sleek black lobby, with an oversized crystal chandelier, upside-down couches, and length-of-the-room cocktail bar. The chic style continues as room fabrics and hotel staff showcase customized patterns for the property; a type of psychedelic, modern volcano, representing the 53 craters of Auckland.

Drawing inspiration from the original edifice and its former banking days, gold finishings accent the open-format rooms, which also offer postcard views of the city from the bathtub. Whether you’re soaking in the views from the comfort of your room or reveling from higher grounds at Harbour Society, the hotel’s onsite restaurant, run by French chef Marc De Passorio, this is your exclusive vantage of the new Auckland.

Below, SO/ Auckland’s General Manager, Stephen Gould, talks us through some of the property’s highlights and shares what guests can expect at the property, opened just three months ago.

What’s the most requested room?

Our SO Suite rooms.

What makes it so special?

It’s hard to go past the views. Every SO Suite room has its own private balcony overlooking the sparkling Waitemata Harbour. With the SO Suite you also get access to the Club Signature, to enjoy complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and evening canapés. The suite has a comfy lounge and luxurious bedroom. Dual vanities, adorned in gold leaf welcome you into the opulent bathroom with a freestanding soaker tub.

What is the rate?

Rates for a SO Suite start at $700.

What room is your personal favorite?

I really love our SO VIP suite. It is designed with the rich and famous in mind. Spread over 1600-square-feet, the suite incorporates design elements from Moooi, a full kitchen for our Michelin-starred chef to serve up private dinners and a freestanding soaking tub with views of the Harbor to die for.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Dutch design house Moooi, founded by Marcel Wanders has designed the common areas of the hotel, including the lobby. The $180,000 mega-chandelier by Moooi, which greets you at the entrance, was the first in the world to be installed. It is a great representation of SO/ Auckland’s rebellious luxury style.