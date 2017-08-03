Nestled in the town of Puebla–a burgeoning cultural hub and designated UNESCO World Heritage Site–sits the newly opened Rosewood Puebla luxury resort. Surrounded by the city’s traditional charm and centuries-old history, the hotel mirrors the spirit of Puebla perfectly. Rosewood Puebla was designed to complement the city’s colorful history and remain true to the region’s Renaissance and Mexican Baroque architectural style.

Guests can savor mouth-watering cuisine from executive Chef Jorge Gonzalez at the property’s three on-site dining options offering local Mexican favorites merged with French, Spanish and Lebanese flavors. You’ll be enchanted by the venerable neighborhood landmarks surrounding the hotel from Zocalo, the main square, to the dazzling cathedrals and chapels sprinkled throughout the area.

Below, Manuel Leal, the property’s Managing Director, shares with us the hotel’s most requested room (so far) and some interesting history about the property.

What’s the most requested room?

The Deluxe Room

What makes it so special?

Like all the rooms at Rosewood Puebla, the Deluxe Room draws inspiration from the colonial city’s rich cultural heritage. It perfectly blends traditional Mexican design with modern luxury. Locally crafted artwork adorns the walls, while brightly colored, locally made textiles and handcrafted wood and leather furnishings create a rich, authentic aesthetic. The Deluxe Room offers a choice of either a king-size bed or two double beds, making it a nice option for couples or friends traveling together. Most of the Deluxe Rooms also feature gorgeous oversized soaking tubs, perfect for relaxing and unwinding after a long day of exploring the area.

What is the rate?

The Deluxe Room starts at $250 USD during weekdays and $290 USD during weekends, although rates may vary by season or month.

What room is your personal favorite?

The Premier One Bedroom Suite #227 is really special. Evoking a sophisticated Mexican style, the luxurious suite features restored clay tile floors from the 1800s. Talavera, a type of ceramic that has been produced without interruption for more than four centuries and represents one of the most important folk art expressions of Mexico in Latin America, can be found throughout, from beautiful mosaics in the bathroom to the striking black Talavera tile floors. The detailed designs are incredibly rich in this suite, from carved wood and iron furnishings to intricate, handcrafted details like studs and embossed leather. The suite also boasts a balcony with a fantastic view of the hotel’s interior garden.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The city and people of Puebla are the primary source of inspiration for the hotel’s design, drawing from the art, history and architecture of the region. This can really be seen in every detail of the property. Rosewood Puebla is a uniquely historic property. The hotel itself is housed in a collection of historic buildings from different eras surrounding a private courtyard, and we also have a 300-year old chapel on-site, available to guests as a wedding venue! The rooftop terrace is a must for poolside lounging, sipping a refreshing cocktail, and taking in a 360 degree view of the city.

Guests traveling this summer can take advantage of the hotel’s special opening offer, which is valid until August 31st and offers the Deluxe Room for $199 USD ++ on weekdays and $225 USD ++ weekdays.