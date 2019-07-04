Room Request! JW Marriott New Orleans

Located on the mega strip of Canal Street in downtown NOLA, the JW Marriott New Orleans is the place to stay if you’re looking for a cultural oasis in the center of everything. Discover the wonders of a luxury hotel, newly renovated to accommodate modern amenities, that also stays true to traditional New Orleans design with historical elements in a boutique fashion. Each room is decorated with varying art, all of which recognizes a bit of New Orleans history, whether it be a jazz musician or Creole-inspired painting. Dark mahogany and luxe marble dot the hotel’s halls to deliver a comforting luxury stay with endless opportunities to either relax or explore depending on your mood.

Just steps beyond the bustling lobby, guests will find the executive lounge. Pop in at any point to grab a coffee and don’t miss the tasty breakfast spread. The lounge is bilevel, so after a night out in the French Quarter, step up to the second floor where you can enjoy a nightcap while unloading one of many games or books the hotel provides. This cozy area is tucked away just enough to make you feel right at home.

Keep reading to hear more about the rich culture of the JW Marriott New Orleans from General Manager, Zach Curry.

What’s the most requested room?

The Executive King is our most requested room at JW Marriott New Orleans.

What makes it so special?

The Executive King is a corner room, so it is a bit larger. The newly renovation rooms at JW Marriott New Orleans, especially the Executive King room types, exude a special sense of luxury throughout overall design and chic oversized tufted headboard and spacious bathroom.

What is the rate?

Rates range between $225 to $375.

Which room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite room at the hotel is our Bi-Level Two Bedroom Suite, which offers floor to ceiling windows and breathtaking views of New Orleans. The room features a spacious living area, sizable walk in closet and two bathrooms. The bathrooms are especially unique as they have an egg shaped tub and shower room.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

JW Marriott New Orleans originally opened in 1984, just in time for the World’s Fair. The hotel has an extensive book collection for our guests to enjoy and share with others. The Bi-Level Executive Lounge features an amazing Gaming room, which is an added treat for Marriott’s Bonvoy Platinum and Titanium Members. JW Marriott New Orleans also has some captivating artwork. The corridor art was curated as a special addition to our recently renovated guest room re-imagination. JW Marriott New Orleans offers guests weekly activations that take place in the hotel lobby. These experiences really bring the vibrancy of New Orleans and the city’s street performances to life. Jack, our in-house Poet curates personalized poetry for guests and can be found on Royal Street when he isn’t reciting some of his work at the hotel.