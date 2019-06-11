Room Request! Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam

Upon arrival at the Da Nang airport in Vietnam, the humidity will quite literally smack you in the face, but luckily, the airport shuttle courtesy of the Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An will serve as immediate respite, with a cool towel to refresh you and the biggest perk: Wi-Fi in the car. The resort is an expansive property that includes basically everything you can dream of including three tiers of infinity pools located at the center of the resort, tennis courts, a fitness center, on-site boutique, spa, and much more. Your lush surroundings make walking throughout the property enjoyable and quite picturesque, but if you prefer, you can utilize the resort’s app (or simply ring the concierge) to request a buggie ride from your private villa to anywhere onsite. Or, grab a bike from right outside your villa door and peddle away.

Every morning guests can indulge in the extensive breakfast spread at Café Nam Hai, complete with tasty Vietnamese coffee, savory bites and sweet confections. In the evening, we suggest heading to The Bar for one of the resort’s most beloved cocktails, The Bird Nest.

The activities provided by the resort for guests are endless, from guided excursions to simply offering a shuttle into the Ancient Town of Hoi An. Take advantage of the Nam Hai Cooking Academy where you will explore Hoi An’s street food culture and discover how to create authentic Vietnamese dishes using local ingredients. Or, spend the afternoon in the water with a kayak, jet ski, or bodyboard.

Visit the Heart of The Earth Spa for a luxurious day of pampering. The spa features eight private houses where you can book healing massages, facials, bathing ceremonies, and many other services that will rejuvenate and revive your body and mind. With so many coveted offerings to choose from, we spoke with Anthony Gill, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam, to get the inside scoop on the resort.

What is the most requested room?

One Bedroom Beach Front Villa (only 12 units).

What makes it so special?

The villas are literally steps away from the water, and are close to the central area of the resort. It’s absolutely serene and quiet with an uninterrupted view of the South Sea. The best way to wake up is with an espresso in-hand before walking down to the water with sand between your toes, and watching the local Vietnamese fishing boats returning with bounties from the sea.

What is the rate?

Starting from $920.

What room is your personal favorite?

My favorite room types are the Three Bedroom Hilltop Pool Villas because they are secluded sanctuaries hidden away from the rest of the Resort. It’s the ultimate privacy–shaded by mature palm trees and are much cooler from the air lower (the Hilltop Pool Villas are elevated from the other villas). Picture spending the afternoon poolside with an Aperol Spritz and then transitioning into the evening to the large lush grounds for an intimate chef prepared in-villa BBQ.

Any celebrity guests?

Yes, we do get our fair share of celebrities. What our team does well is that we recognize them, but we do not interfere with their personal space. Luckily, our Vietnamese colleagues don’t seem to be nervous about fame and they are not standoffish. I think this makes the celebrities calmer because they are cared for just like all of our guests.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

We have over 4,500 palm trees with 80% of our 35-hectare resort covered by lush greenery. There’s an on-site working temple original to the site and perfectly preserved. In the rooms, the bathtub fits two… probably more if you really try. The taps are on the side so you can lie from toe to toe –bonking your head on a hot facet is not ideal when you’re trying to enjoy a relaxing soak.

I personally love our villas because they are just one room and the simple architectural design is deeply rooted in the traditional Hue garden homes. And of course, the outdoor shower –there’s nothing quite like taking a shower in your own private outdoor garden with birds chirping and blue skies above.