Drink DuJour: The Bird Nest

If you have the opportunity to travel to Vietnam, the magical Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An should be on your itinerary. While the hotel’s grounds are colorful, serene, and seriously dreamy, the cocktail program is truly imaginative. One of the property’s onsite dining options is The Bar, an intimately romantic space with indoor and outdoor seating, is perfect for a cocktail or light bites. The cocktail program at The Bar focuses on integrating local Vietnamese ingredients into drinks and offering bright flavors that are special to the area.

One of our favorite recipes is The Bird Nest, which features a homemade brine made with Vietnamese white vinegar along with mandarin, guava, apple and pickled onion. The cocktail was inspired by the bird and is mixed with Grey Goose Vodka, Southern Comfort, and Salanganes Water. Served in a beautiful nest, The Bird Nest will swoop you off your feet and into a Vietnamese paradise. See below for the full recipe.

THE BIRD NEST:

1.5 oz Grey Goose Vodka

0.3 oz Southern Comfort

1.0 oz Salanganes Water

0.5 oz Mandarin Juice

0.15 oz Housemade Brine*

0.15 oz Lime Juice

0.3 oz Sugar Syrup

*Housemade Brine: Vietnamese White Vinegar, Apple, Mandarin, Guava, Pickled Onion, Vietnamese 5 Spice Salt, Simple Syrup

Preparation: Add all ingredients together in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with three Vietnamese pickled onion.