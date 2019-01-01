What to Pack When Traveling to Vietnam
These lightweight looks will take you overseas in style and help you stay cool in the humidity
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Linen Blend Striped Tailored Shorts, $61, MARKS AND SPENCER, marksandspencer.com.
Linen Blend Striped Tailored Shorts, $61, MARKS AND SPENCER, marksandspencer.com.
NPC UK Cotton and Corn Sneaker, $80, REEBOK, reebok.com.
Belted Linen Blend Gauze Dress, $595, LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ, net-a-porter.com.
Mesh Net Print Baseball Cap, $530, GUCCI, saksfifthavenue.com.
St. Barths Stripe Short Sleeve Linen Blend Blouse, $138, SPLENDID, nordstrom.com.
Lace Paneled Printed Linen Maxi Dress, $695, YVONNE S, net-a-porter.com.
Indio Whip Sandal in Blush, $175, TEVA, teva.com.
Coach 1941 Tiered Midi Skirt, $350, COACH, saksfifthavenue.com.
Linen Blend Trimmed Raffia Panama Hat, $295, RAG & BONE, net-a-porter.com.
Eleanor Flounced Grommet Crop Top, $295, RAMY BROOK, saksfifthavenue.com.
Norie-A Women’s Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $170, RAEN, raen.com.
Organic Linen Blend Playsuit, $355, THEORY, net-a-porter.com.
Saylor Tote, $80, LESPORTSAC, lesportsac.com.