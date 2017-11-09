As you enter the palm-tree lined lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, you can’t help but feel as if you’re stepping back in time. That’s because the original ocean-front resort in Surfside, Florida, just a few miles north of Miami Beach, was founded in 1930 as a social club for the elite. Throughout its existence it has hosted some of the world’s most famous names, and now, almost a century later, the newest Four Seasons hotel is looking to preserve that rich history and reinvent modern-day luxury accommodations.

With only 77 guest rooms and suites aimed at providing a more private experience for its guests, the new buildings by Pritzker-prize winning architect Richard Meier flank the original clubhouse where Elizabeth Arden would host poolside fashion shows and Winston Churchill could be found painting in his cabana while on holiday. Renowned French interior designer Joseph Dirand was tasked with designing the public areas—including the art deco Champagne Bar—and bedrooms, which are bright and spacious and include subtle nods to the tropical surroundings.

Also of note, the hotel’s restaurant, Le Sirenuse, headed by Chef de Cuisine Antonio Mermolia, is the first iteration of the famed Positano resort to open outside of Italy. Guests can enjoy an array of elegant Mediterranean dishes that include classics like Linguine alle Vongole and Fagottello Genovese stuffed with house-made beef ragu and seasonal black truffle.

Here, Reed Kandalaft, the hotel’s General Manager, gives us a glimpse inside.

What is the most requested room?

Our Oceanfront rooms have been our most requested since opening.

What makes it so special?

The rooms have been exquisitely designed and the frameless glass balconies make our guests feel as if they are floating above the Atlantic.

What is the rate?

Rates start at $1,299.

What room is your personal favorite?

Our Premier Oceanfront guestrooms have the best view by day and by night. You can watch the sun rising over the ocean and setting over the city all from the same wraparound balcony—it’s absolutely stunning!

Any celebrity guests?

The hotel is located at The Surf Club, an iconic institution once favored by celebrities from Frank Sinatra to Elizabeth Taylor. It was a home away from home for people who enjoyed the good life—a place that respected privacy but allowed freedom. Today, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club provides a similar ambience and the very same level of privacy for our guests.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Every detail in the rooms has been carefully considered, from the green Connemara marble covering the mini bars—which is only found at one quarry in the world in Ireland—to the custom window coverings that unveil breathtaking views when entering the room. We thought of everything so you don’t have to.