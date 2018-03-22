While every room at the Brooklyn’s William Vale hotel includes specially commissioned postcards, you won’t need a memento to remember your experience at this architectural standout. True to the spirit of Williamsburg, you’ll find unexpected quirks around every corner, from sound-bath meditation to a 1974 Airstream serving grub and Americana on the hotel’s outdoor promenade.

Opened in the fall of 2016, the 183-room property also offers a pool with unbeatable views of Manhattan, rooftop yoga, meditation, or Pilates. The swanky oasis’s dining portfolio, including Southern Italian restaurant Leuca and rooftop bar Westlight, is helmed by chef Andrew Carmellini of NoHo Hospitality Group (The Dutch, Locanda Verde, Lafayette) and highlights worldly street fare like tempura bass buns, duck carnitas tacos, and grilled prawns.

While every room comes with a balcony with multi-borough views, as to which room offers the most quintessential Williamsburg experience, general manager and bona fide Brooklynite David Lemmond recommends the Gotham Corner Suite.

What’s the most requested room?

Our most sought after room is the Gotham Corner Suite.

What makes it so special?

This suite offers a large wrap around balcony, spacious living room area and separate bedroom. The well-appointed bathroom places the bathtub next to a floor to ceiling window with commanding views. With some of the most dynamic full on views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens your vantage could not be any better.

What’s the rate?

Starting rates for the Gotham Suite are from the low $500, but do vary by day of week and season.

Your personal favorite room?

My favorite is typically everyone’s favorite at The William Vale! The Vale Garden Residence is our two-bedroom Duplex Suite with the most amazing outdoor terrace I have ever seen. You enjoy indoor living space with over 1,300 square feet as well as a huge outdoor patio with your own private Jacuzzi commanding an additional 1,600 square feet as well all with views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and beyond. This space truly takes your breath away.

What’s a fun fact about the hotel?

Every guest room has its own full balcony. Sunset viewing with bottle of rosé is optional.