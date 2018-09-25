Why This Coastal Resort in Maine is Your Next Getaway

If you’re looking for an escape from pretty much everything with beautiful views to boot, the Cliff House in Cape Neddick, Maine should be on top of your list. Located on the southern coast of Maine, the 145-year-old property received a renovation in the spring of 2018 and now boasts a stunning private cottage and 39 new suites. You don’t need to leave the property to enjoy the New England lifestyle with two on-site restaurants, including Nubb’s Lobster Shack (we recommend the lobster roll and lobster tater tots!) and The Tiller Restaurant (order the fried artichoke hearts and The Sour, a cocktail made with vodka, blueberry, rosemary syrup, lemon juice, and egg white), two outdoor pools, a spa, movie theater and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Think of it as an all-stop shop, or the chicest cruise ship you’ve ever been on – but on land.

As part of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts Program, it’s one of 1,000 properties that American Express works with to offer members exclusive extra benefits. If you use your card, you receive two times the points plus complimentary benefits like a late checkout and possible room upgrades.

American Express Destinations Manager Luis Vasquez emphasizes that during a stay at the Cliff House, guests are encouraged to enjoy all Maine has to offer. “There are great seasonal options for coastal Maine recreation, including biking, hiking, sea kayaking, fishing and lobstering trips and golfing,” says Vasquez. “The 18-hole course at Cape Neddick Country Club has a renovated driving range and putting greens.”

If you are looking to leave the resort and visit the neighboring area, there’s a shuttle that takes you downtown to Ogunquit or to Short Sands Beach. In general, you probably want to have a car if you plan on exploring the neighboring towns and beaches at your leisure. Uber and other rideshare programs are virtually non-existent in this area, to be frank, enhancing the serenity of the destination.

Resort guests are able to explore the cute shops and eateries in Perkins Cove, before heading up to MC Perkins Cove for a great meal and truly amazing views. It was named as one of the Top Ten Places in the World with a View by USA Today. Plus, the chefs Mark Gaier and Clark Frasier are always checking in with patrons to make sure they’re enjoying their visit, creating a harmonious atmosphere.

On other eatery suggestions in the area, Vasquez himself recommends The Omelette Factory (“an easy crowd pleaser”) and The Front Porch Piano Bar and Restaurant, saying, “it has an upstairs piano bar providing live entertainment and stand out dishes like the Lobster Risotto, this place is highly recommended for anyone looking to turn their dinner into a fun night out.”

Before heading home, make sure to coordinate with Cliff House for their off-site excursions, like a lobster cruise and kayaking. Or just hang out in the hot tub. No judgment.