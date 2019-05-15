Traveling to Venice? Meet Your Home Away From Home

Venice is a magical place. So it seems extreme to think that you can add to the magic — but here we are. Located on its own private island (Isola delle Rose, the youngest island in the Venetian lagoon dating back to 1870), the JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa is a true respite away from the hustle of the popular city. Just a 20-minute boat ride away from the city (complimentary, of course), the resort features all the dining, spa-ing, and outdoor spaces you need to truly take a breath.

The three pools are great — don’t miss the rooftop pool — but the spa, well, it is perhaps even better. Make an appointment to experience the most tranquil place to rest your feet, take a lap, or get an amazing treatment. Honestly, I’d make at least an afternoon of it. With eight treatment rooms, make sure to book your appointment for the best available times. I highly recommend the hot stone massage. (Pssst…staying somewhere else? You can still book a visit to the spa, even if you’re not a guest.)

Definitely time to eat at the Sagra Rooftop Restaurant for 360-degree views of Venice and a great menu. For an even more upscale dining experience, head to Fiola at Dopolavoro Venezia, where chef Fabio Trabocchi brings his acclaimed Michelin-starred Fiola concept to the island, focusing on seasonal ingredients.

One thing to note is that airport transfers are not included, so you’ll either have to taxi from the airport to St. Marks Square to the hotel, or the hotel can arrange a pick-up for you. There are a few other ways to get there, too.

Once you’re on the island, you might never want to leave. Venice? It’ll be there tomorrow.

Rooms start at $448/night, book now at JWVenice.com.