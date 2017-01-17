Before becoming the Executive Pastry Chef at Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in New York City, Michigan-born Chef Tyler Atwell studied the art of pastry-making at the French Culinary Institute and eventually went on to lead the pastry teams of Boulud Sud and Wolfgang Puck Catering. Now an industry favorite and a celebrated master of all things sweet, although mildly sweet, as he says he prefers it, Atwell shared Lafayette’s elevated hot chocolate recipe using Valrhona Chocolate to celebrate the 2nd Annual Valrhona Hot Chocolate Festival. The festival runs now through February 5th, 2017. For every hot chocolate sold at participating bakeries during the festival, $0.50 will be donated to Valrhona’s Clean Water Project. Below, see how you can achieve the ultimate cocoa concoction.

Ingredients:

2 ¾ cup milk

3 cups cream

¾ cup water

1 ¼ cup sugar

⅛ tsp salt

1 vanilla bean, scraped

⅝ cup Valrhona Jivara Lactee, chopped

⅞ cup Valrhona Illanka, chopped

½ cup Valrhona Abinao, chopped

Directions:

Heat the milk, cream, water, sugar, salt, and vanilla bean to a steam. Pour over the chocolate and burr mix to combine. Serve hot with a garnish of vanilla bean marshmallows and gingerbread snaps. Enjoy!