In “ways to decorate your home with an app” news, leading interior design platform Hutch has teamed up with luxury bedding brand Hill House Home for a limited-edition pillow collection. For the collaboration, Hutch and Hill House invited a coterie of fashion brands including Baja East, Edie Parker, Tanya Taylor, Jennifer Fisher and Brandon Maxwell to embroider a capsule collection with words and sayings inspired by their latest collections.

With Hutch technology, users of the app will be able to virtually “test out” the pillows by seeing them virtually rendered within their own living spaces. With mantras like “Beat Yesterday” and “I Have a Heart On,” the pillows offer fashion-forward food for thought on which to rest our iPhone-strained eyes.

The Hutch x Hill House Home collection will be available exclusively on the Hutch app for $95 each. See the complete collection here.