Exclusive Video Premiere: “10000 Days” by Andy Allo

Andy Allo, the multitalented vocalist and former pupil of Prince, is back with a lesson in love. Her latest video for the single “10000 Days” puts a modern spin on a classic tale of unrequited love, following two female BFFs — one of whom is secretly smitten for the other. The track is one of four off her most recent EP One Step Closer, and in true Allo fashion, she taps into something with which her young audience will surely identify. “I think being in love with someone and not knowing how to tell them or not wanting to risk a friendship is something a lot of people can relate to. That’s what this song and video is all about,” the singer says.

Starring Allo as herself and Kelley Jakle as her best friend, this video is a testament to Allo’s creative vision as an artist and a storyteller. Watch “10000 Days” below.