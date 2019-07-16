An Exhibit Dedicated to Kate Moss

Even if you’ve already got a copy of Kate, Mario Sorrenti’s photographic paean to a teenage Kate Moss, there’s nothing quite like seeing the originals.

The Dallas Contemporary presents “Kate,” 58 of Sorrenti’s black-and-white portraits of his then girlfriend along with something far more exclusive: the photographer’s first Super 8mm film of the as-yet-undiscovered supermodel. “We’re talking nobody’s ever seen it except Mario and Kate,” says gallery executive director Peter Doroshenko.

“Kate” will be on view through August 25 with a complementary show: “Self Service: Twenty-Five Years of Fashion, People and Ideas Reconsidered,” an exhibition celebrating the biannual Parisian periodical through photography, graphic design, and more.