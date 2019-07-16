DuJour Navigation

An Exhibit Dedicated to Kate Moss

Visit The Dallas Contemporary for an inside look at exclusive photos of this iconic model

Written by Holly Haber

Even if you’ve already got a copy of Kate, Mario Sorrenti’s photographic paean to a teenage Kate Moss, there’s nothing quite like seeing the originals.

The Dallas Contemporary presents “Kate,” 58 of Sorrenti’s black-and-white portraits of his then girlfriend along with something far more exclusive: the photographer’s first Super 8mm film of the as-yet-undiscovered supermodel. “We’re talking nobody’s ever seen it except Mario and Kate,” says gallery executive director Peter Doroshenko.

The book, Kate

“Kate” will be on view through August 25 with a complementary show: “Self Service: Twenty-Five Years of Fashion, People and Ideas Reconsidered,” an exhibition celebrating the biannual Parisian periodical through photography, graphic design, and more.

