Fueling Up in Aspen

Savor the delicious flavors of modern mountain cuisine at the luxe St. Regis Aspen

Written by Kim Peiffer

Nestled at the base of Aspen Mountain, St. Regis Aspen recently underwent some renovations, including the debut of a sleek new restaurant for this ski season: Velvet Buck (named after the velvet fur that grows on the antlers of a male deer). Exposed brick and mounted antlers fuel a traditional ski-town vibe in the dining room, while the menu offers a “modern mountain cuisine” deemed perfect for the après-ski set who’ve worked up an appetite after a day of carving down the slopes. The caramelized pork belly and braised short ribs, washed down with a signature Vesper Martini, is the perfect ending to that perfect day of powder.

