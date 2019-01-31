Fueling Up in Aspen

Nestled at the base of Aspen Mountain, St. Regis Aspen recently underwent some renovations, including the debut of a sleek new restaurant for this ski season: Velvet Buck (named after the velvet fur that grows on the antlers of a male deer). Exposed brick and mounted antlers fuel a traditional ski-town vibe in the dining room, while the menu offers a “modern mountain cuisine” deemed perfect for the après-ski set who’ve worked up an appetite after a day of carving down the slopes. The caramelized pork belly and braised short ribs, washed down with a signature Vesper Martini, is the perfect ending to that perfect day of powder.