What’s better than the view from the 65th floor of Rockefeller Center? Enjoying it with a glass of rosé, duh.

This month, the Rainbow Room in New York City is hosting a rosé pop-up bar, serving up elaborate wine cocktails and rosé-inspired dishes. Over-the-top food pairings include the “Frisky Oyster” (six raw oysters topped with rosé granita, candied grapefruit and pink peppercorn) and the champagne donut bouquet, served with rosé sorbet, champagne icing and gold dust. And just when you thought rosé was becoming basic, the watermelon rosé sangria puts a twist on the classic summer standby.

The pop-up menu—ideal for anyone leaning into the “rosé-all-day” mantra—will be offered on the nights of July 21, 24 and 28, and additional dates in August are TBA.

Main Image: Copyright 2017 © Rainbow Room. All Rights Reserved.