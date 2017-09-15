Before fall officially hits, the music buffs of New York need one more festival to get them through the end of summer. The Meadows Music and Arts Festival will be celebrating its second year at Citi Field in Queens this weekend and have set out to impress.

The lineup is littered with big acts like Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Weezer. Other must-see acts include Foster the People, Future, CRX and indie rockers DREAMERS. From a stellar musical lineup to a mouth-watering roster of food vendors curated by The Infatuation, The Meadows are working to carve out a new place for themselves in the music festival world. Backed by Founders Entertainment (the producers of Governors Ball, usually landmarked at Randall’s Island), The Meadows have separated themselves in a big way by being located at Citi Field. Identifying more with the metropolitan backdrop of New York City, The Meadows caters to the cultured city-goers who appreciate music, food and art.

The FEASTival of Queens returns this year, ready to impress the most diverse of palettes. This special foodie experience is curated by Queens native and food connoisseur Joe DiStefano (aka “The Guy Who Ate Queens”). With Thai, Mexican, Colombian, Indian, Chinese and Vietnamese options, festival-goers will not leave hungry. In addition to The FEASTival, The Infatuation Village is returning with a lineup including New York staples like Roberta’s Pizza, DOUGH, Ramen Burger and Flaming Wok.

With New York’s iconic cityscape as its background, The Meadows is truly embracing the city’s art scene. Festival Art Curator Lola Sherwood selected artists such as Steffi Lynn, Glossblack and Tom Bob to decorate art crates in vibrant graffiti and to produce other eye-catching stand-alone art sprinkled throughout the festival grounds.

In between the music, food and art, festival goers can take part in a new addition to The Meadows, the Viceland bus, offering entertainment in different ways throughout the weekend. See below for the day-by-day schedule for the Viceland bus.

Friday: Viceland’s very own Desus & Mero will be hosting a private happy hour from 3:00-4:00pm. Desus will be doing a DJ set on the bus and Mero will be participating in general Viceland style fun.

Saturday: Treat the bus as an oasis. It is open to all festival goers from opening doors until the last note is played. You are more than welcome to utilize our lounge area to conduct any interviews should you be so inclined.

Sunday: The Viceland in-house bon vivant and Queens native Action Bronson will swing by after his set at approximately 5:30pm.