Meet New York’s Glow Getters

In the ever-evolving quest for eternal youth, new practices catering to overall wellness are sprouting up around the country. Tribeca Wellness Collective is one such hot spot: As a concierge medical practice, the sleek space (housed inside Park Avenue Skin Solutions) offers a 360-degree approach to feeling and looking your best, concentrating on wellness, antiaging, and disease prevention. Treatments include everything from IV infusions to platelet-rich plasma hair restoration therapy to medical weight loss programs. Chief medical officer Dr. Josh Trutt brings his decade of experience as a leader in the antiaging and longevity space to help clients reach optimal health.

In partnership with Park Avenue Skin Solutions (board-certified physician assistant Lauren Abramowitz specializes in cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic medicine), both practices work seamlessly together to have you glowing from the inside out. For wellness devotees, the collective offers monthly membership programs that include regular IV therapies, once-a-month B12 shots, house calls, and more.