New York City’s Wellness Triple Threat

She got her start as a nutritionist, counseling A-list celebs on what to eat and what not to eat. Fast-forward from the early 2000s to today, and Keri Glassman is using her tried-and-true experience to help educate others with the expansion of her wellness empire, The Nutritious Life Studio. The service provides cutting-edge nutrition and wellness training to help wellness professionals grow their businesses.

At the core of its program is a 13-part signature online nutrition education and brand-building plan. And, as if this female entrepreneur wasn’t already a powerhouse with a business to run, you can also find Glassman bouncing around New York giving nutrition and healthy living advice as a Today show tastemaker and an advisory board member to Women’s Health.