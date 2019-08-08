Check Out a Picture Perfect Exhibit

The exhibition “Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography” will make its heralded appearance in Space City this summer at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The selection of vivid images examines diverse views of style through the lenses of the medium’s pros as well as lesser-known yet influential artists. With examples that range from portraits of celebrities including Selena and Run-DMC to the inner pages of several of the world’s glossiest magazines, the show encapsulates some of the most important cultural touchstones of the last century and how fashion is intertwined with those moments. For the style, art, and history enthusiast, this captivating curation is a must-see. It runs June 23 through September 22.