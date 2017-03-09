At the end of this month, the biggest names in electronic music will arrive in Miami to perform at Ultra Music Festival. Of course, in a city that knows how to party like this one, the festivities can’t be confined to just one event. In the days leading up to Ultra, late night clubs, hotel pools and artsy outposts will be abuzz with EDM as part of Miami Music Week. The SLS South Beach is no exception, and for revelers in search of an excursion fit for Lord Disick, the hotel teamed up with JetSmarter to offer an absolutely over-the-top package.

For $150,000, up to eight guests from anywhere in the world will be flown to Miami via JetSmarter and gifted one year of membership to the private jet service. Upon arrival, you’ll be chauffeured to SLS, where you’ll check into four luxurious suites for five nights. Dinners at Katsuya and The Bazaar are included, as is access to the VIP section of SLS’ nightclub, Hyde Beach. The rest is up to you.