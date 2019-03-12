Meet Aspen’s Newest Power Players

After two insanely successful summers in the Hamptons, Eleven Madison Park is moving its pop-up dining experience to the slopes with the launch of EMP Winter House, in partnership with American Express. Chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara have created the perfect après-ski spot inside the St. Regis hotel, featuring classic Alpine dishes inspired by Humm’s Swiss roots. “It’s the type of food we want to eat when we’re done with a day on the mountain—schnitzel, foie gras, pastas, steaks, stroganoff, and more,” Humm says. “Heartier fare, but done with great ingredients.” Guests can choose from multiple dining experiences, all of which will no doubt be memorable. “We wanted to create a restaurant that offered multiple types of experiences,” says Humm.

“You can sit in the main dining room at a table or the chef’s counter and order à la carte; prebook a private (and heated) yurt and indulge in a communal fondue or lamb roast feast; or you can visit us during the day for après-ski cocktails and snacks in Yurt Village.” Speaking of cocktails, there’ll be plenty of those to go around, too. “Leo Robitschek’s eggnog is the best I’ve ever had,” says Guidara. Will this be the toughest reservation to score in town this season? All signs point to yes.