Posing for photos alongside her Fall cover of DuJour, actress Uma Thurman was dressed in a chic black suit on the evening of Sept. 25 at the Magic Hour rooftop at the newly opened Moxy Hotel.

She spoke to DuJour publisher Jason Binn about her upcoming Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman.“I couldn’t possibly be more excited. I’m just sort of getting my head around the prep,” she said when DuJour interviewed her for its cover story.

The shoot for the cover featured Uma dressed in luxury brands including Dolce & Gabbana, David Yurman, Roberto Coin, Van Cleef & Arpels, J. Mendel, Pucci, Bulgari, J Fine, Stuart Weitzman, Brunello, Cucinelli, Tom Ford, Jockey, Araks, and Alexandre Vauthier.

It’s surprising that Thurman’s thirty-year career hasn’t yet included a stop on Broadway. She’s clear to note that that’s not for any lack of interest on her part. In fact, it’s been a much focused-on career goal that she’s carefully plotted, waiting for just the right time— and the time is right now. In prior years, finding the time to even see a Broadway show was difficult. Her oldest child, daughter Maya Thurman-Hawke, a model and student at Julliard, is 19 years old, son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke is 15 and Luna, Thurman’s daughter with former fiancé Arpad Busson, just turned five. “I’m finding myself a little freed up,” she says. “Twenty years of having a child somewhere in the super neediest ages has its blessings and its challenges to your time; but I think I’ll be able to get out more in the future.”

Thurman in this moment is readying herself for center stage. She’s well aware of the physical and emotional toll that eight shows a week has on a person and isn’t taking it lightly. “It’s so much work. I’m scared. I feel like I’m at the base of a very steep incline,” she says. “It’s going to be challenging beyond words. I’m going to do just about whatever I can.” There’s no doubt that she will and that the results will be sublime.

Notable attendees there to celebrate alongside Thurman were FOX News Kimberly Guilfoyle, hotelier Vikram Chatwal, Related Companies’ Jeff Mancini, Real Housewives of New York Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer, Baccarat’s Ward Simmons, David Yurman’s Maria Valim, actress and Page Six’s Tashara Jones and restaurantuer Alex von Bidder.