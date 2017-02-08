In celebration of today’s pioneering real estate developers, architects and interior design innovators, 92Y and Hundred Stories PR co-presented their first summit, City of Tomorrow: Real Estate, Architecture & Design Summit. The two-day conference invited some of the industry’s top talent to attend and engage in panel discussions, covering new departures, trends and initiatives for the NYC landscape.

The summit included a series of panels lead by a bountiful selection of experts, most notably architects Patrik Schumacher and Liz Diller, as well as Million Dollar Listing’s James Harris. The event was nothing short of a nod to the New York community and its continued success. “The most exciting thing is to see so many people on a Friday night who are so invested in what’s happening in our community,” shared Ellie Johnson, President at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties, during the summit’s first night cocktail hour.

City of Tomorrow provided a front-seat to the best in design, and as panelist and Surface Magazine Editor-in-Chief Spencer Bailey perfectly described: “It’s nice to feel like you’re sitting in a corner booth with the world’s best architects even though you’re in front of millions of people.”

Main Image: Getty Images: ullstein bild / Contributor