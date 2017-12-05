DuJour Navigation

The Little Nell Gets a Makeover

The luxe hotel in Aspen underwent a full redesign by NYC-based Champalimaud Design

Written by Editors of DuJour

In time for winter, the Little Nell reveals a top-to-bottom renovation by New York–based luxury design firm Champalimaud Design. Refreshing the 52 guest rooms, 26 premium guest rooms, eight junior suites and all guest-floor corridors, the design was inspired by an “Authentic Aspen” motif. Champalimaud’s approach towards the project was to make the spaces fresh, light and welcoming, utilizing palettes of blue, tan and gray to reflect the relaxed nature of Aspen. Key features include plush carpet in the guest rooms and corridors and details such as navy-blue ottomans and plush decorative pillows. New wall coverings behind the color-block headboards recall a mid-winter snowstorm—should guests not have had enough in their window views.

