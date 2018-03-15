View the gallery

The Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles has become a hotbed for provocative cultural events (recall their bloody Carrie-themed prom party?). Next up is Taylor Mac’s A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, coming to the hotel theater on March 15. As with the show’s wildly acclaimed first run at New York’s Public Theater, the subversive showman will chart the history of popular music and activism in America from 1776 to the present. The show, which earned Mac the 2017 Edward M. Kennedy Prize and a finalist spot for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Drama, journeys from the Civil War to the 1963 March on Washington. You’ll exit feeling exalted.

For an idea of what Mac’s L.A. residency might entail, click through the gallery for a look back at his iconic run in New York.