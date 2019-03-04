Visit The Winter Spa in Brooklyn

Winter might be here to stay, according to the Ground Hog, but things are heating up in Brooklyn. The William Vale hotel has unveiled the first outdoor infrared spa experience on the hotel’s fourth floor terrace. With a Scandinavian design aesthetic, the wellness oasis, dubbed The Winter Spa, is chic and stylish while offering visitors both hot and cold therapy treatments. The William Vale teamed up with HigherDOSE and Terra Glamping to create this idyllic pop-up in the middle of Williamsburg.

HigherDOSE’s signature infrared spa blankets and cryotherapy facials are exactly what you need to detox after a long weekend, boost your mood out of the winter blues and achieve a radiant glow, despite the harsh weather outside. You can book a one hour sauna session for one or two people, a 45-minute Infrared Sauna Blanket Wrap (only available for two people) or a 10-minute Cryo Facial for one or two people.

While HigherDOSE is offering their expert services on the wellness front, Terra Glamping worked to achieve the most luxurious and yet whimsical designs for each of the six Terra Glamping tents available at the Winter Spa. The overall aesthetic is rustic and quirky, featuring colorful rugs and soft furs, while also sleek and functional.

Book a session at the Winter Spa and savor the views of the New York City skyline behind you as you detox, reduce stress and relax. Afterwards, you will have an opportunity to savor light bites and cocktails at the DOSE Den tent provided by Andrew Carmellini’s NoHo Hospitality.

The Winter Spa at The William Vale will be open Monday to Friday from 5pm-10pm and Saturday to Sunday from 10am-8pm.