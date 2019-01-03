Here’s How to Enjoy a Vacation in a Bottle

Luxury hotel brand Aman is launching a bespoke skincare brand, and as you might imagine if you’ve ever set foot onto one of its exquisite properties, the line is nothing short of pure decadence. The new collection draws efficacy from nature’s infinite bounty, featuring 30 products (tying into the brand’s 30th anniversary) formulated with an exotic list of natural, rare, and precious ingredients, many of which have been wild-harvested in various Aman destinations. Hydrating face creams, calming milk baths, youth-inducing serums, and pulse-point remedies harness the rejuvenating settings of Aman’s various locations—mountains, deserts, oceans, seas, and forests—nourishing and renewing in the energy they offer. A variety of spa treatments are available on Aman properties to experience the line, and there’s no need to lose the vacation vibes once you get back home: The whole line is available on aman.com.

Main image: The Grounding Miracle Mud Mask and Stem Cell Face & Eye Serum from Aman’s new skincare line.