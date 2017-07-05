DuJour Navigation

Smooth Legs in a Bottle

Swap a gym sesh for one of these body-toning products

Written by Meg Storm

Sweating it out at SoulCycle isn’t the only way to achieve smooth, toned legs. The latest body care offerings from Clarins, Sisley and ZO Skin Health use marine and botanical extracts like quince leaf, white ginger and plankton to provide an immediate firming effect and improve microcirculation and the appearance of cellulite over time. These are our favorite products to help you out on your day off from the gym.

Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert, $70, CLARINS, clarins.com.

White Ginger Contouring Oil for Legs, $190, SISLEY, sisley-paris.com

Oraser Cellulite Control, $95, ZO SKIN HEALTH, zoskinhealth.com.

