This Brow Gel is Built to Last

2018 may have been the year of the bold brow, but rest assured those Cindy Crawford–esque face framers aren’t going anywhere soon. Hence, the timing couldn’t be better for Anastasia Beverly Hills’s brand-new Dipbrow Gel, a highly pigmented, waterproof concoction to create perfectly defined, fuller brows.

Yes, the mascara-like wand will add volume to brow hairs for an undeniably glamorous look, but it’s the smudge-free, waterproof formula that really has us impressed. After a 90-minute hot yoga session, not a single hair was out of place. $18 to $23, anastasiabeverlyhills.com.

Main image: Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills