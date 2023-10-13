Room Request! Thompson Savannah

Find luxury along the Savannah River’s edge where the historic district meets the Eastern Wharf. Thompson Savannah is an urban oasis with 193 rooms and suites, panoramic views and a sprawling pool deck with private cabanas. Studio 11 Design designed the interiors, which boast botanical accents, rich jewel tones and custom stone tile patterns inspired by the city’s surrounding flora and green spaces. Indulgent comforts appoint each room, including spacious walk-in showers, residential-style vanities, in-room mini bars, oversized custom art pieces from emerging local artists and bath amenities from D.S. & Durga. Led by chef Victoria Shore, the property’s four unique bars and restaurants (Fleeting, Bar By Fleeting, Bar Julian and Stevedore Bakery) specialize in locally-sourced produce that highlights the Southeast region.

DuJour spoke with Keith Butz, the property’s general manager, to learn more about this special property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The top-floor Thompson Suite, room 1204 on the 12th floor.

What makes it so special?

It offers one-of-a-kind views of the Savannah River where you can watch the massive ships go by. This spacious one-bedroom accommodation boasts a king bed, separate living and dining areas, a wet bar and a pool table as well as a kitchenette. Refresh in the rainfall shower or separate soaking tub. It’s the perfect place to celebrate special occasions in style.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $1,900

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

We are really tied into the local market and are finding that our connections to the art world, quality of food and beverage offerings with four unique bars and restaurants, and breathtaking views of the city are bringing in locals and guests from the surrounding area.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We have our East River Lager that you can only get at Thompson Savannah from our partnership with local brewery, Service Brewing Co. Guests can enjoy a welcome lager at check-in as part of this perk.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Our Premier Suite Corner Riverfront is fantastic and I love its striking views of the Savannah River from our floor-to-ceiling windows.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our rooftop Bar Julian, with breathtaking views of Savannah, is the tallest rooftop in the city and really stands out. It gives our guests a whole new perspective of Savannah.

What is another fun fact about the property?

We have a rotating art gallery in our lobby celebrating creators who have meaningful impacts on culture through their work that we curate through Laney Contemporary. We just launched our latest exhibit from local, multi-disciplinary artist, Will Penny. It really makes our lobby experience stand out from the crowd and gives travelers and locals alike another way to experience the culture of our city.