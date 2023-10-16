David Mallett Privé Opens In Paris

View the gallery

Australian-born, Paris-based hair stylist David Mallett has opened a new, private hairdressing room embodying the essence of discretion and refinement. The man behind the manes of Léa Seydoux, Natalie Portman and Kate Winslet already has three salons (two in Paris and one in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood) and wanted to create a more intimate space for his clients. “I always wanted to make my hair salon a living space that resembles me and which reflects my love and passion for the arts,” says Mallett. This sanctuary offers an intimate and exclusive hairstyling experience overlooking the Basilique Notre Dame des Victoires in the second arrondissement. David Mallett Privé offers a range of tailored services like haircuts, color, blowouts, updos and nails. The jewel box space features parquet flooring, intricate moldings, handpicked furnishings and personal memorabilia and objects including a Peter Beard photograph and a Shimada-style geisha wig discovered in an antique shop in Kyoto.