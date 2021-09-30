Time for Change with Tom Ford

As Tom Ford Timepieces evolve from the N.001 and N.002 models, the brand introduces N.003, focusing the simplicity of the silhouette into a sporty timepiece. Without any numerals, the focus is on the case. “The N.003 exemplifies the craftsmanship and simplicity I was looking for in the next evolution of Tom Ford Timepieces,” says designer Tom Ford. “I wanted to bring the focus back to the elegance of the watch face by stripping back the numerals and emphasizing the clean, sophisticated design.” The watches are available in polished stainless steel with a black, white or chrome dial and the option of interchangeable straps in a variety of colors and materials.