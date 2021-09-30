Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Renzo Piano, the recently opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles is the largest institution in the U.S. dedicated to the art and science behind film and filmmaking. The seven-story building features 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, the 288-seat Ted Mann Theater, the new Shirley Temple Education Studio, a café and retail space. Connecting to the main Saban Building via glass bridges is a new eye-catching spherical addition that will be home to the state-of-the-art 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater and rooftop Dolby Family Terrace boasting iconic views of the Hollywood Hills.

The museum’s opening installations include Stories of Cinema, featuring three floors of archival film, costumes and objects from the Academy’s collections, and The Oscars Experience, an immersive environment allowing visitors to accept an Oscar on the stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood just like their favorite actors.