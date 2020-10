Loewe, the Spanish fashion house, will launch its first-ever home collection with 11 botanical-inspired scents conceived by in-house nose Nuria Cruelles. Hand-crafted candles, room sprays, diffusers and soaps showcase herbaceous scents like beetroot, juniper berry, cypress and luscious pea.

Pricing will range from $370 for a larger candle to $80 for a candleholder.