Meet Frette’s New Luxury Home Brand

Frette, the luxury linens supplier that outfits the beds and bathrooms of the world’s best five-stars hotels, has a gift for all travelers that want to furnish their homes in the same high-quality linens they enjoy when traveling the world. Introducing a new direct-to-consumer brand: H by Frette. The company will release 24 curated bed and bath products at a more attainable price, while making sure to maintain its reputation’s luxury in each for-the-home piece. The brand’s high point is its bedding collection–available in three finishes and four sizes–as well as its assortment of terry bath products.

“H by Frette is about the experience of pure pleasure. An aspirational pleasure that is fueled by curiosity and inspiration, acquired over time and travel, and only comes from knowing that you have experienced something of the finest quality,” says CEO Filippo Arnaboldi. “While others speak about luxury hotel standards, Frette has set them. Now, we are offering those very linens at home with H by Frette.”

Only available in a stark-white that’s both simplistic and expensive-looking, H by Frette products are made through expert craftsmanship and a finishing process that enables their home linens to endure up to 100 industrial washes. “[H by Frette] is about a shared appreciation for enriching experiences and bringing those memories into the home,” says Allison Vajda, Global Marketing Communications Manager.

H by Frette is only available online in the U.S. and Canada.