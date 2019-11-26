Book The Mark’s $250,000 Holiday Spectacular

There’s no place like New York City for the holidays. The city-that-never-sleeps becomes an illuminated, magical storybook with support from the lights and window displays, the Rockefeller tree, and Wollman Rink. The street carts sell chestnuts, people sip hot toddies and mulled wine in candlelit bars as snow quietly falls outside and the sidewalks are dotted with rosy-cheeked shoppers in hats and gloves, armed with bags. There’s an endless list of sights to see and festivities to make one merry, but at the very top might just be staying at The Mark for its new Penthouse Holiday Spectacular.

The grand Upper East Side five-star hotel is celebrated for its many world-class amenities offered and the personal service given to each and every guest that stays there. During the holiday season, The Mark is offering their opulent penthouse, dubbed the “castle in the sky” that is fit for presidents, royalty, titans of industry, and the diamond-dripping rich, for a $250,000 end-of-year package.

While the penthouse itself boasts a ballroom, library, conservatory, and rooftop terrace and seems quite luxurious enough, the package offers guests even more grandiosity. Among its one-of-a-kind, best-of-the-best offerings is airport transportation to and from the hotel by either car or helicopter and an on-hand staff that will guarantee guests won’t lift a finger thanks to a butler, driver, nanny, massage therapist, and an upon-request Santa. For dinner, Michelin-star chef Jean Georges Vongerichten will prepare a four-course holiday banquet, replete with Imperial Gold Osetra caviar and Cristal champagne. Up on the rooftop, a private skating rink overlooks Central Park; downstairs, a holiday playroom will be filled to excess with FAO Schwarz toys for your children. If they’re being good this year and made it onto Santa’s nice list–the famous toy store also offers guests a private shopping trip to its store.

For further festive, exclusive entertainment: a Juilliard-trained pianist will play carols on a grand piano in the living room; a fireside movie (a holiday classic or Hollywood blockbuster of choice) will be shown in-room; and a recital of the holiday Nutcracker ballet will be performed in the privacy of the penthouse’s ballroom, or if the guest chooses, the ballet can be watched from the VIP box during a performance at Lincoln Center. To commemorate your stay and make sure your celebration is one you won’t soon forget, world-renowned photographer Alexi Hay will take family photographs and gift them to you as holiday souvenirs.

For some high-end shopping, for gifts or yourself, you’ll be given the entirety of Bergdorf Goodman’s 59th Street flagship for an after-hours, private shopping spree. Back at the hotel, you’ll be provided services at the second-floor Frédéric Fekkai’s Salon, such as hair, makeup, mani/pedi, and more. Daniel Flores, The Mark’s in-house trainer, will also provide client-specific personal fitness classes.

For the family that likes to live in extravagance, and expects no less from their hotel, your stay at The Mark’s penthouse will be one for the books (and checkbook).