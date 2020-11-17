Luxury Jewelry Brand Yvel Created a $1.5 Million Face Mask

A Los Angeles-based businessman and art collector recently placed an order for the world’s most expensive face mask. Isaac Levy, founder and owner of Israeli jewelry brand Yvel, received the order from one of his most loyal customers and friends in the U.S. and got to work immediately. “We are blessed with very loyal customers who appreciate the creativity, commitment, and dedication of our master craftspeople. When we were first challenged to create a mask of this magnitude, we were energized by the opportunity and our team came together to create something truly unique and special, and yet-functional. Unlike any project we have done before, this order involved not only beautiful jewels but also a protective element,” Levy says.

The stunning face mask was ordered in an effort to support Yvel, Levy, and Levy’s 150 employees located in both Israel and the United States during the pandemic. Levy assembled an expert team of craftsmen in Israel to help him create the fully functional $1.5 million custom face mask. Designed by Levy himself, the face mask is made of 250 grams of pure 18K gold, is encrusted with 3,608 natural black and white diamonds, and weighs in at about 210 carats. There is a slot in the mask to insert a disposable N-99 mask into, making it a protective face covering as well as seriously dazzling.

Yvel is a celebrated luxury jewelry brand known for integrating the rarest natural pearls and diamonds into its one-of-a-kind works of art. For 35 years the brand has made unparalleled fine jewelry and now, Yvel has made the world’s most expensive face mask.